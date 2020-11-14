Saturday Boredom Busters: November 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is serving a to-go early Thanksgiving meal. You can pick up the free meals in the church parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Augustana Lutheran is located at 235 N. Prairie.

Saturday City is a new holiday craft and vendor show in Sioux Falls. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas at the former VFW building located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue. All booths are spaced a safe distance apart.

Sioux Falls Alive is hosting a Harvest Festival at the Washington Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids are invited to make their own fall decorations, enjoy pumpkin volcanoes and take part in a scavenger hunt. Parents can shop at vendor booths featuring art, beauty and wellness products on the second floor.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the “Grow It” interactive agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. It’s designed and sponsored by KELOLAND Media Group.

The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show features more than 250 vendors selling handcrafted items at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Get your holiday shopping done in one place at the Expo Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s Try It Day at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. Swimmers are invited to take part in fun water workouts from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Classes run for 20 minutes. The cost is a daily admission.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.