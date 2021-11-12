Saturday Boredom Busters: November 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Ice Institute at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena is one of the largest ice fishing shows in the country. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes more than 100 vendors plus ice fishing seminars. Admission is $5. Be sure to stop by the KELOLAND booth and register to win an Ice Angler Prize Package that includes an ice shack, a rod & reel gift combo, plus a Dakota Angler gift card. You can also register at KELOLAND.com.

There are plenty of handcrafted holiday shopping experiences in KELOLAND. The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show features more than 280 exhibitors selling home decor products, jewelry, art, furniture and toys from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Pre-school in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event also includes a concession stand and a bake sale. Admission is free.

More than 125 vendors will be selling products at the Holiday Market in Watertown, SD. The market is taking place at the Watertown Event Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Products for sale include clothing, food, woodworking and Christmas ornaments. The fair will raise money to send church members to the ELCA National Youth Gathering next year.

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds Foundation is hosting a Fall Craft & Vendor Show in the county 4-H Building in Lennox, SD. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for construction projects at the new Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting a festive holiday shopping event that includes re-purposed home decor, painted furniture and one-of-a kind treasures for your indoor and outdoor holiday decorating and gift ideas for everyone. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Homestead Orchard near Parker, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The Augustana Band performs its Grand Finale Concert at the Washington Pavilion. The 6:30 p.m. concert in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall will feature performances by the Gold, Blue and Honor bands as well as the Augustana Band.

Also at the Pavilion, kids can check out the Bug Squad exhibit in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. The exhibit features talking animatronic members of the Bug Squad. Plus, take a ride on a slide in the Spider Web Escape Area, climb through tunnels in the Ant Colony Climber and experience virtually what it’s like to fly in the Dragonfly Drone. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sites are open through November 28th.

The Skyforce basketball team plays the Grand Rapids Gold in NBA G-League basketball action. Tipoff at the Sanford Pentagon is at 7:05 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.