SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Show features nearly 280 exhibitors selling handcrafted and handmade items at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Vendors will be selling products including pottery, jewelry housewares, candles rugs, holiday decor and toys from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center. The show also features holiday music and food trucks. Admission is $7, free for children 12 and under.

Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items for sale include Christmas tree ornaments, stockings and wreaths, plus homemade jewelry, t-shirts, sweatshirts, home-care products plus items for your pets including bandanas and bow ties.

Autumn Feast at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls features soup and sweets served from 4-7 p.m. Your free-will donation will raise money for United Wolf Pack Special Olympics.

The Lakota Events Hall in Tea, SD is hosting its annual Indoor Rummage Sale this weekend. There will be more than 4-thousand square feet of items for sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to noon.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting its annual Christmas Event that includes re-purposed home decor, painted furniture, rustic and one-of-a-kind treasures for your winter decorating and Christmas gifts. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday Storytime at the Caille Branch of Siouxland Libraries engages children in early learning games and activities inspired by a different book each month. It takes place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and is geared toward children ages 2 to 5. The branch’s Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fishing enthusiasts can pick up new tips during the Dakota Angler Ice Institute at the Sioux Falls Arena. Dozens of vendors and experts will be showing-off the latest and greatest in ice shacks, augers, electronics plus jigs and lures from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is hosting a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can learn about employment opportunities for the winter ski season with benefits that include season passes, flexible hours and free equipment rentals.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.