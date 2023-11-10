SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Fair will feature over 250 exhibit booths from across the county selling handcrafted items. Located in Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, fair admission is $7 and kids under 12 are free. You can check out the booths, food trucks and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Festival of Trees will also be happening in the Expo Building on Saturday. The event will feature a wintery wonderland of Christmas Trees and Holiday Wreaths decorated and donated by area businesses. As you stroll through the trees you can also vote for and bid on all the trees and wreaths.

The MORE Craft Fair is happening at the Ramona School Gym at 220 West 2nd Street in Ramona. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can check out a variety of vendors, a silent auction, raffle baskets, door prizes and a baked potato bar.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Revive Boutique in Tea is hosting a Ladies Day from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can enjoy some early holiday shopping of handmade items, clothing, gifts, home decor and permanent jewelry. The boutique is located at 615 E. Brian Street in Tea.

The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls is hosting it’s Holiday Open House. You can find deals, holiday gifts, treats and refreshments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gateway Bar and Grill is hosting Sippin’ for Suzi from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Suzi Cooke featuring all you can drink tap beer, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Cooke is a longtime employee at Gateway who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute is taking over the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center. You’ll be able to see all the ‘latest and greatest’ in the ice fishing world from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $7 or $15 for a weekend pass. The event also features speakers.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN, is hosting their ‘Country Christmas’ on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can jumpstart your holiday season with re-purposed home decor, painted furniture and one-of-a-kind treasures.

Enjoy an autumn feast of soups and sweets at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is a free will donation fundraiser for the United Wolf Pack Special Olympics.

There’s a variety of games to check out this weekend including USF Volleyball against Winona State University, which starts at 2 p.m. at the Stewart Center. In Vermillion, the USD Coyotes are hosting the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the DakotaDome. Kick-off is at noon.

The South Dakota High School Football Championships will also continue Saturday night at the DakotaDome. #1 Lincoln will take on #3 O’Gorman at 7:30 p.m. for the 11AAA contest.

Back in Sioux Falls, The Skyforce will play the Indiana Mad Ants at the Sanford Pentagon starting at 7 p.m. And over at the Denny Sanford Premier Center you can watch the Sioux Falls Stampede take on the Omaha Lancers for their Military Appreciation Night starting at 6:05 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Blow, rated R, Anatomy of a Fall, rated R and The Little Mermaid, rated G.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe, Wings Over Water and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New releases playing at a theater near you include The Marvels, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, plus Five Nights at Freddy’s, each rated PG-13. There’s also Trolls Band Together, rated G, Journey to Bethlehem, rated PG, and Priscilla, rated R.