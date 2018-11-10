Saturday Boredom Busters: November 10th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cranksgiving is a food drive on wheels to benefit Feeding South Dakota. Bicyclists will pedal from grocery store to grocery store to purchase food items. Registration starts at noon at Spoke-n-Sport located at 2019 S. Minnesota Avenue. All riders must be back by 3 p.m. to have their grocery items counted.

Sanaa's 8th Street Gourmet is serving a Charity Dinner for Feeding South Dakota. Dinner goes from 5-8 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a $10 donation for the meal along with two cans of food for those in need. Sanaa's is located in the 8th & Railroad Center in Sioux Falls.

Fishing enthusiasts can pick up new tips during the Dakota Angler Ice Institute at the Sioux Falls Arena. Dozens of vendors and experts will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5.

The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show features more than 280 vendors selling handmade items in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under.

Enjoy a fun-filled day of Christmas shopping at the Montrose Holiday Craft Festival & Bake Sale. It's taking place at two locations: the Montrose American Legion Hall and the United Methodist Church next door. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

A benefit will be held to help pay medical expenses for Lillian Michelle Tracy, who's already undergone four surgeries and faces two more. The benefit at the Larchwood Recreation Center in Larchwood, IA includes a silent auction and raffle starting at 4:30 p.m. A pork feed goes from 5-7 p.m.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration from 2-11 p.m. Enjoy fresh-brewed beers along with live music and food trucks. Buffalo Ridge Brewing is located at 102 N. Main, in Hartford.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents two performances of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Show times are at 2 & 7 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls.

Also at the Pavilion, the Grand Finale Concert of the Augustana Band Festival takes place at 6:30 p.m. The performers include select high school musicians from the five-state area. Tickets are available at th Washington Pavilion box office.

Homestead Orchard near Marion is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. Take a stroll through the greenhouse to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Wisconsin Herd at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.

