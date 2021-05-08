Saturday Boredom Busters: May 8th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Minnehaha County Master Gardeners are hosting a plant sale at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The sale goes from 9 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds Art Center. The sale includes annuals, perennials, vegetables, shrubs and herbs.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

The Avera Virtual Race Against Cancer starts with a virtual warmup at 7:45 a.m. with the race to follow at 8 a.m. Participants can sign up for a 10K or 5K run, or a 3-mile and 1-and-a-half mile walk. Runners and walkers can compete through Monday and post their results online. All money raised goes to the Avera Cancer Institute.

The Presentation Sisters are hosting a Virtual Cinco De Mayo Festival. The fiesta begins at 9 a.m. on Facebook. The festival benefits the Presentation Sisters ministry, Caminando Juntos.

It’s Cinco De Rhino at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Activities include a rhino training demonstration at 11 a.m., black rhino zookeeper chats at noon and 2 p.m., and a rhino footwork demonstration at 3 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission.

The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club is hosting its Spring Show titled Skating Through Time. The shows are at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the SCHEELS IcePlex. Tickets are $10, $5 for children, free for ages 3 and under.

Borderlands Horse Sanctuary is hosting a Light the Night fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. at Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford, SD. Participants will light luminaries in memory of loved ones at dusk. Your $5 donation will go directly to the sanctuary’s winter hay fund to care for old horses.

Define Beat is a high-energy, full-body 45-minute workout hosted by Sioux Falls Parks & Rec and Define Yoga. The workout begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Levitt band shell in downtown Sioux Falls. Tennis shoes are required.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and free coffee and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Storm indoor football team is hosting a scrimmage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tailgating starts at 2 p.m. That’s followed by a parade of players at 4 p.m. The scrimmage begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free.