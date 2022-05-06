SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can join in the celebration of Sioux Falls’ diverse Latino cultures by taking part in the Cinco De Mayo Falls Park Fiesta. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes live music, food trucks and other vendors. New activities include a kite flying contest and a Chihuahua fashion show. Admission the the fiesta is free.

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is hosting Cinco De Rhino, an afternoon of fun to raise awareness about saving the endangered Black Rhino. The Zoo is home to three rare black rhinos. Cinco De Rhino goes from 1-4 p.m. and includes a rhino watermelon eating contest, rhino training and footwork demonstrations, plus black rhino zookeeper chats. The cost is a zoo admission.

The Falls Park Farmers Market opens for the season today. You can purchase fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Citywide Spring Rummages wrap up today. You can browse for bargains in several Brandon neighborhoods starting at 8 a.m.

Enjoy rodeo action at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Rodeo Sioux Falls include slack at 9 a.m. The main performance gets underway at 6 p.m. Admission is $20.

The Howard Wood Dakota Relays wrap up today in Sioux Falls. Events get underway at 9 a.m. with the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles, Girls Discus and Girls High Jump, along with the Boys Triple Jump. The final event is the Boys Class AA 4 x 400 Meter Relay at 5:10 p.m.

Racing season gets underway at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Pits open at 2 p.m. Stands open at 5 p.m. Hot laps get underway at 6:30 p.m. and the racing starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children, free for ages 12 and under.

Rainbow Comics, Cards & Collectibles in Sioux Falls is hosting Free Comic Book Day. Customers can pick up their free comics from Marvel, DC and other publishers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Thunder soccer team takes on the Dakota Fusion at Harrisburg High School. Game time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children.