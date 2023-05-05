SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 20th annual SculptureWalk debuts this weekend in Sioux Falls. This year’s display will feature 67 new sculptures. Installation is taking place today. You’re invited to begin your tour by visiting the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion. Then follow the route down Phillips Avenue to the East Bank on 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back on Phillips and ending at the Pavilion for a complete loop. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Farmers Market season gets underway today. Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

There are still plenty of bargains to be discovered on this final day of the Kingswood Rummage Sales in southwest Sioux Falls. Around 500 homes have opened up their garages and driveways for shoppers this week. Sale hours vary from house to house.

Rhinopalooza is a special event at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls to draw attention to the global effort to save the critically endanger black rhino. Activities include a rhino conservation table from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watermelon for people and the zoo’s three black rhinos at 11 a.m. A rhino training session at 1 p.m. plus rhino browse feeding at 2 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission.

Roosevelt High School presents The Puffs: Or Seven Years at a Certain School of Magic. The performance is at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $5.

New Oak Christian Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Mulch Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’ll also offer delivery and spreading options. The sale is a fundraiser for youth activities.

Baby Storytime at the downtown Sioux Falls public library includes songs, stories and playtime for ages 6-24 months. It takes place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. That’s followed by Family Storytime for older children from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Rainbow Comics, Cards & Collectibles is celebrating Free Comic Book Day by offering free comics for customers. You can also meet local cosplay groups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus take advantage of half-off bargains on comics plus 20-percent off board games.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club is hosting its Spring Show: Holidays On Ice. The performances are at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the SCHEELS IcePlex. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 3 and under.

The Sioux Falls Canaries play an exhibition baseball game against the Luverne Redbirds at Redbird Field in Luverne, MN. Batting practice is at noon. The game starts at 2 p.m. There will be a Canaries Meet & Greet following the game at Take 16 Brewery in Luverne.

Racing season gets underway at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Tulsa Oilers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.