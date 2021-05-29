Saturday Boredom Busters: May 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting a Cruisin’ For Critters Poker Run. Registration starts at 11 a.m. at J & L Harley Davidson. The cost is $25, with chances to win prizes. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Humane Society. The ride ends at Fresh Horses Saloon in Harrisburg.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

The new Lake Pahoja Nature Center in Lyon County, Iowa is hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2-story nature center houses a wildlife diorama featuring natural artifacts and taxidermy mounts.

Holiday weekend movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Great Outdoors, rated PG, My Life as a Zucchini, rated PG-13, plus 1917 and Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, both rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include A Quiet Place Part II, and Cruella, both rated PG-13.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18, students are $10.