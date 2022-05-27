SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — BronzeAge Art Casting, across the street from Falls Park, is hosting a Falls Art Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Market-goers can check out a variety of local pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and fiber arts. Visitors can also learn iron casting basics and how bronze sculptures are made. Admission is free.

Next door, vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy live music by Yuya Mix. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Sioux Valley Cycle Club is hosting ATV races this weekend. The gates open at 2 p.m. Practice laps are at 4:30 p.m. with the races to following. The track is located 1.5 miles east of Renner Corner. Admission is $20, free for ages 10 and under.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, $10 for students.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Campground is hosting a Summer Kickoff for campers including games, crafts and music through the Memorial Day Weekend. Jellystone Park is located off Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Brandon.

Check out the 66 new sculptures featured in front of shops and restaurants along the streets of downtown Sioux Falls this year. The SculptureWalk exhibit has also expanded into the Cathedral District. This year’s lineup features ten artists new to SculptureWalk.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Encanto, both rated PG and The Kid, NR.

New summer movies playing at a theater near you include The Bob’s Burgers Movie and Top Gun: Maverick, both rated PG-13.

The Sioux Falls Thunder soccer team takes on Joy St. Louis Park at Harrisburg High School. Game time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children.