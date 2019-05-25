Saturday Boredom Busters: May 25th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- It's the opening day at South Dakota's largest outdoor water park. Wild Water West is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attractions include water slides, a wave pool, Tornado Alley, Lazy River with swim-up bar plus miniature golf and go-karts. Admission is $14.95 and $24.94. Wild Water West is located west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.



Vendors are selling homegrown and homemade products at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Backyard Wilderness and America's Musical Journey.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Aladdin, rated PG, plus Booksmart and Brightburn, both rated R.

