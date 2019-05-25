Saturday Boredom Busters: May 25th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- It's the opening day at South Dakota's largest outdoor water park. Wild Water West is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attractions include water slides, a wave pool, Tornado Alley, Lazy River with swim-up bar plus miniature golf and go-karts. Admission is $14.95 and $24.94. Wild Water West is located west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.
Vendors are selling homegrown and homemade products at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.
Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.
Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Backyard Wilderness and America's Musical Journey.
New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Aladdin, rated PG, plus Booksmart and Brightburn, both rated R.
Find more activities on our KELOLAND.com Events Calendar
Catfish Bay Ice Fish Fest
Final day of Parade of Homes