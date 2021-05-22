Saturday Boredom Busters: May 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — BronzeAge Art Casting is hosting a Falls Art Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Activities include dance lessons at 10 a.m., a hand-spun yarn demonstration at 10:30 a.m. and a metal casting demonstration at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. BronzeAge Art Casting is located next door to the Falls Park Farmers Market where vendors are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

Check out more than 40 newly-built during the Spring Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford and Tea. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see. The parade wraps up tomorrow.

Let’s Walk! is a leisurely walk and talk about wellness at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with a brief talk by an Avera Cancer Institute provider. The walk starts on the northwest side of the lake, north of CarsForSale. Walkers of all ages are invited.

The Kanaranzi Creek store in Ellsworth, MN is hosting a Summer Kick Off event that includes a sale of re-purposed home decor, painted furniture, architectural , industrial, rustic and many one-of-a kind treasures. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy free entrance at all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas as part of Open House and Free Fishing Weekend. Camping fees still apply but no fishing licenses are required.

Grab your pole and head to Lake Alvin Recreation Area, east of Harrisburg, for a self-guided fishing challenge. Take a selfie with a fish at the lake, or a selfie with your fishing pole, or play bingo while you fish. Participants will be randomly selected to win a backpack.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and free coffee and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kane County Kougars at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls Storm players and coaches are putting on a Storm Trooper Camp where boys and girls ages 4 through 12 can learn the fundamentals of football. The camp runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The cost is $50. Each camper will receive a t-shirt, Storm mini-football and a ticket to tonight’s game. The Storm plays the the Arizona Rattlers. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13, students are $6.