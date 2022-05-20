SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Check out the new works of art on display in downtown Sioux Falls as part of the 19th annual SculptureWalk. A record 67 sculptures are featured in front of shops and restaurants along the streets of downtown this year. The exhibit has also expanded into the Cathedral District. This year’s lineup features ten artists new to SculptureWalk.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band kicks off its new season of free performances. The band will play at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance beginning at 10 a.m.

The Spring Parade of Homes features nearly 40 newly-built homes on display this weekend. The Home Show takes place from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Baltic, Hartford and Lake Madison. It costs $5 to tour the two feature homes. All the other homes are free to see.

The Tulip Festival in Orange City, IA includes a Tour De Tulips bicycle ride at 8:30 a.m., an antique tractor show at 9 a.m., carnival rides open at 10 a.m., a petting zoo at 11 a.m., volksparades at 1 & 6 p.m. plus wooden shoe carving demonstrations at 4 p.m. This is the 81st year of the Tulip Festival.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

The Premiere Playhouse presents the musical Cabaret. The performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Screen Free Saturdays wrap up today at the public library in Adrian, MN. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends for a final time from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Spring Fever Car Show features vehicles of all types on display at the Sanford Field House and football field parking lot of the Sanford Sports Complex from 5-8 p.m. There’s a $5 entry fee to show cars. Spectators get in for free. There will also be inflatables for kids, plus music and food vendors.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Star Wars: The Empire Stikes Back, plus Petite Maman, both rated PG, and Inland Empire, rated R.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show has moved to a new location at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

It’s 30th Season Throwback Night at the Canaries baseball game against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The Canaries will wear special 1993 throwback jerseys in honor of their first season, plus offer throwback ticket and menu prices. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is at 6:05 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Thunder soccer team takes on Minneapolis City at Harrisburg High School. Game time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children.

Enjoy a night of racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for students.