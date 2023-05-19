SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas. Parks will also be hosting special events to kick off the summer as part of Open House and Free Fishing Weekend. Camping fees still apply along with fishing regulations and limits.

An Armed Forces Day program in Sioux Falls includes music by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band, keynote speaker Brigadier General Deborah Bartunek of the South Dakota National Guard plus an oath of enlistment ceremony. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

The Spring Parade of Homes features more than 60 new homes to tour for free in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The parade hours are 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday.

The Tulip Festival in Orange City, IA includes an antique tractor show starting at 9 a.m., carnival rides at 10 a.m., a petting zoo at 11 a.m. volksmarches at 1 & 6 p.m. and a performance of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at 8 p.m.

Walk MS is a fundraiser to help find a cure and support families affected by MS. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls. The one and three-mile walks begin at 9:30 a.m.

NAMIWalks is a walk in Sioux Falls to promote mental health awareness and reduce stigma. Registration is at 8 a.m. at Sertoma Park. An opening ceremony takes place at 9 a.m. followed by the walk.

The Sioux Falls Suicide Prevention Task Force is hosting a Mental Health Fair at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls. There will be information available to the community about wellness and mental health awareness from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Remember the Fallen 5K is a run and walk to honor law enforcement officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at Riverdale Park in Sioux Falls. The National Anthem will take place at 8:50 a.m. followed by the run at 9 a.m. An awards ceremony takes place at 10 a.m.

The Bryan Boys for Hope Zippy Mile is a first-time runner-friendly event. Start time is 5 p.m. at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls.

The North Central Chapter of the National Cartoonists Society is celebrating the life of Chris Browne. The longtime cartoonist behind Hagar the Horrible died earlier this year at the age of 70. His celebration will be held at Wild Water West at 1 p.m. You’ll be able to meet professional cartoonists and get autographed copies of their drawings.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Karl’s TV, Audio, Appliance & Furniture is hosting a Grilling Expo at all Karl’s locations. Enjoy live demonstrations and exclusive deals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The AMA Coin & Sports Cards Show is your chance to buy, sell, trade and appraise coins, sports cards, stamps and other collectibles at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Spring Fever Car Show features cars of all makes and models, including classic cars, sports cars, racing cars and motorcycles at the Sanford Fieldhouse in Sioux Falls. The car show takes place from 5-8 p.m. There’s a $5 entry fee to show cars. Otherwise it’s free for spectators. There will also be awards and door prize drawings at 8 p.m.

Enjoy late-model stock car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under.