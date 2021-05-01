Saturday Boredom Busters: May 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) There are still plenty of good deals to be found on this final day of the Kingswood Rummage Sales. South Dakota’s largest garage sales is taking place in homes located on the west side of Sioux Falls. Many of the homes will be offering deals starting at 8 a.m.

It’s the first day of the season for the Falls Park Farmers Market. Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market will be open every Saturday morning through October.

The Sioux Falls Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota. Registration is at 11 a.m. at J & L Harley Davidson. The plunge starts at 1 p.m.

Define Beat is a high-energy, full-body 45-minute workout hosted by Sioux Falls Parks & Rec and Define Yoga. The workout begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Levitt band shell in downtown Sioux Falls. Tennis shoes are required.

Historic Prairie Village is hosting a a consignment auction of farm equipment and tractors, industrial parts, tools and antique equipment. The auction starts at 10 a.m. Prairie Village is located 2 miles west of Madison, SD on Highway 34.

Raising the Roof Part 2 is a fundraiser for the Lincoln County 4-H Livestock Complex. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the new Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Highway 17 in Lennox, SD. The event includes a live and silent auction and music by The Peterson Farm Bros. Tickets are $30, or $50 per couple.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and free coffee and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

It’s Practice Day at I-90 Speedway in Hartford. The pits open at 2 p.m. Hot laps are at 3 p.m.