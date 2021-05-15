Saturday Boredom Busters: May 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Check out more than 40 newly-built during the Spring Parade of Homes this weekend and next weekend. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford and Tea. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see.

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Veterans Affairs Committee is hosting an Armed Forces Day program. The ceremony gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, located on West Russell Street. Admission is free.

The Orange City Tulip Festival wraps up today in northwest Iowa. Activities include horse-drawn trolley tours starting at 9 a.m., carnival rides starting at 10 a.m., live music and dancing starting at 10:30 a.m. and volksparades at 1 & 6 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

The AMA Coin Show features collectibles for sale or swapping at the at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and free coffee and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

A new season of racing gets underway at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, $10 for students ages 13-18.

The Storm indoor football team kicks-off a new season at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Storm takes on the Iowa Barnstormers at 7:05 p.m.