SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Spring Parade of Homes features nearly 40 newly-built homes on display this weekend. The Home Show takes place from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Baltic, Hartford and Lake Madison. It costs $5 to tour the two feature homes. All the other homes are free to see.

Set bags of healthy, non-perishable food by your mailbox today for pickup by your letter carrier. Donations through the Stamp Out Hunger drive will go do local food banks and pantries, including Feeding South Dakota.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

The Davis Flea Market opens for the season today. Vendors are selling items throughout town from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served at the American Legion Hall. The flea market takes place every second Saturday of the month through October.

The Ellsworth Air & Space Show features flyovers and displays on the ground showcasing U.S. air power. Gates open at Ellsworth Air Force Base at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. Admission is free. The opening ceremony is at 11:30 a.m. followed by a parachute team demonstration. There will be flyovers involving B-25’s, B-52’s and B-1’s. The Marines Blue Angels Team performs at 3:05 p.m. followed by the Navy Blue Angels at 3:15 p.m. Gates close at 6 p.m. The air show runs through Sunday.

Hillcrest Church in Sioux Falls will be giving away up to $25 of gasoline for the first 200 cars at the Hy-Vee at 26th and Sycamore. The gas giveaway starts at 11 a.m.

The Premiere Playhouse presents the musical Cabaret. The performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Matilda, rated PG, plus The Shawshank Redemption and X, both rated R.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Sioux Falls Storm indoor football team takes on the Frisco Fighters. Kickoff is 7:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Enjoy a night of racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for students.