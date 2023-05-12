SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Avera Race Against Cancer support patients receiving services and care at the Avera Cancer Institute. Activities begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center in Sioux Falls. The events include a 1.5 mile family walk, a 3-mile walk plus 5K and 3K runs.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

The Brandon Citywide Rummages wrap up today with sales taking place at more than 200 locations. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 new sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can get the most out of your SculptureWalk experience by visiting the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion. Then follow the route down Phillips Avenue to the East Bank on 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back on Phillips and ending at the Pavilion for a complete loop. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Wall-E, rated G, Star Wars: A New Hope, rated PG and Beau is Afraid, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Rally Road Racers, rated PG, Knights of the Zodiac plus Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, both rated PG-13 and Hypnotic, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Cleburne Railroaders at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

Enjoy a night of racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.