Saturday Boredom Busters: March 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Emily’s Hope Foundation and Sioux Falls Curling are teaming up for a day of fun on the ice. Curling for Emily’s Hope starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Learn to curl with trained instructors from 1-2:30 p.m. Then enjoy curling matches from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available. Tickets start at $30.

The Borderlands Horse Sanctuary in Humboldt, SD is hosting Light the Night & Luminary Walk from 5-9 p.m. You can help Light the Night by donating $5 in honor of a loved one. The Luminary Walk is new this year.

Benson’s Flea Market features exhibitors selling antiques, collectibles in the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Saturday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2, free for children 12 and under.

The Inn On Westport in Sioux Falls is serving a Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Tickets are $3. After breakfast, be sure to take part in tours of The Inn On Westport, which offers independent and assisted living, plus memory and respite care.

The Good Night Theatre Collective presents the musical comedy Alvin Fletcher’s Surprise 34th Birthday Party. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Memphis Hustle at the Sanford Pentagon. Tipoff is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.