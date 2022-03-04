SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Toy Show features hundreds of tables filled with collectibles, antiques, dolls, model cars and games. The Toy Show is taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $6, free for ages 12 and under.

The Davis, SD Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Smoked Pulled-Pork Fundraiser. Serving time is 5-7:30 p.m. at the Davis Legion Hall. The cost is a free-will donation. Curbside and drive-up options are available.

Wings Gymnastics is hosting an Open House at its new west side location at Lake Lorraine. There will be treats, obstacle courses, giveaways and drawings from 9 to 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy a weekend of live theater in Sioux Falls. Roald Dahl’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory is playing at the Mary Sommervold Hall of the Washington Pavilion. The performances are at 1 & 6 p.m. The Premier Playhouse presents The 39 Steps at the Orpheum Theater Center. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m.

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is hosting a Meet & Greet where people can visit pups currently up for adoption. It’s taking place from noon to 2 p.m. at 4060 S. Grange Avenue.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also at the fairgrounds, vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts during Benson’s Flea Market at the Expo Center. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include the 1933 version of King Kong (NR), The Mitchells vs. The Machines, rated PG, and A Clockwork Orange, rated R.