SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is hosting an event celebrating South Dakota biggest industry. Ag Day features at interactive farm display, farm animals, chicks hatching, seed planting, plus virtual games and a free lunch for the first 750 people. Ag Day goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also at the Pavilion, this is the final weekend to see Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts.

It’s an exhibit featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. It’s taking place in the Visual Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday is the last day of the exhibit.

The Sioux Falls Toy Show features hundreds of tables showcasing toys and other collectibles at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $6, free for ages 12 and under.

Snow & Go is an open house for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The first session is 10 a.m. to noon. The second session is 1-3 p.m. Equipment will be provided.

Great Bear Ski Valley is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The tubing hill is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lazer Tubing goes from 9-11 p.m.

The infield at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon is piled high with snow for Snocross National, one of the top snowmobile competitions in the world. The event features snowmobilers soaring 25-feet in the air to land a 100-foot jump. Practice runs start at 8:30 a.m. with the competition beginning at 9:10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

BabyStorytime at the downtown Sioux Falls public library includes songs, stories and playtime for ages 6-24 months. It takes place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. That’s followed by Family Storytime for older children from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The Davis Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Smoked Pulled Pork Fundraiser at the Davis Legion Hall. Serving time is 5-7:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Curbside to-go service is also available.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Iowa Wolves at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.