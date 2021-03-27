Saturday Boredom Busters: March 27th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show features multiple model railroad layouts on display at the downtown Multi-Cultural Center this weekend. Vendors are also buying, selling and trading model train supplies. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Masks are required.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents the classic children’s story, The Little Prince. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m. in the Belbas Theater of the Washington Pavilion.

Your ticket to the performance gets you a free admission to the Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorite exhibit in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The Passion and the Cross is a one act, 2-hour musical about the Easter story. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15.

The Face Behind the Mask: Disguising the Inner Soul is a new exhibit at the Eide/Dalrymple Gallery on the campus of Augustana University. Today’s hours are from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. The exhibit runs through April 16th.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting a Spring Event that includes a sale of re-purposed home decor, painted furniture, industrial, rustic and many one-of-a kind treasures. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

Levitt in Your Living Room presents the Lemon Bucket Orkestra. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

