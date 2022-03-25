SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Ag Day at the Washington Pavilion is a fun day of learning about agriculture’s importance to South Dakota. Ag Day includes a trivia game, an I Spy farm display a horse matching game, plus free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center. Ag Day runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Animal Enrichment Day offers a chance for visitors to the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls to see the work of the zoo’s animal care staff as well as see the animals at play. The cost is a zoo admission. Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gift of Hope is a concert featuring the popular contemporary Christian band, Unspoken. The concert is at 7 p.m. at the O’Gorman Performing Arts Center in Sioux Falls. Tickets are available at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Lourdes Center, formerly known as Catholic Family Services.

You can buy, sell or trade your model train items during the Greater Sioux Falls Model Railroad Train Show. It’s taking place at the Multi-Cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under.

The Great Shots Sports Card Show features cards, memorabilia and collectibles on display for sale or swapping in the Great Shots event room. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

​​Schmeckfest is an annual celebration in Freeman, SD dating back to 1959. Activities include a Walk-In Country Kitchen Sausage Sale from 2-7 p.m. at the Freeman Academy campus. All proceeds benefit Freeman Academy. ​

Stand Up for Women Veterans is an event to serve the needs of women veterans, plus active duty women and their families. It’s taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Sessions include creative writing, exercise and a resource fair. There’s free child care plus a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is free.

It’s still skiing and snowboarding season in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can vote for your favoring beer during the Mash Madness competition in downtown Sioux Falls. Five breweries are competing: Covert Artisan Ales, Severance Brewing, Remedy Brewing, WoodGrain Brewing and Fernson Brewing. Mash Madness runs through the end of the month.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Dust off your clubs and enjoy an outing on the golf course. Both Elmwood and Prairie Green in Sioux Falls are open for the season.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Oklahoma City Blue at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.