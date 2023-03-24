SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Trophy Show, also known as The Big One is South Dakota’s largest gun show. The event features 1,300 vendor tables at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. Antique, collectible along with modern rifle and handguns will be on display and for sale. The show opens at 9 a.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $10.

The Empire Mall is hosting Eggstravaganza, featuring crafts and coloring activities for kids, along with games and snacks. The free event is taking place at Center Court, near the Bunny Photo Experience, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show at the Multi-Cultural Center features model train displays and vendors selling and swapping model trains and supplies. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children ages 12 and under.

Refresh your wardrobe with brand-name clothing, shoes and bags while supporting women’s programs at Dress for Success Sioux Falls. Their Spring Closet Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at the EmBe Avera Downtown. Their bag sale goes from 1-4 p.m.

The Just Between Friends Spring/Summer Sale includes items for your kids from infant to teen at up to 90-percent off retail price in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are 9 a.m. to noon. A half-off sale goes from 1-7 p.m. Admission is free.

Make your own origami wishing stars at Oak View Library in Sioux Falls. Fold strips of paper into stars and put them in a jar for your collection. Jars and paper will be provided. It’s taking place from 2-3 p.m.

Cook the Book at Caille Branch Library is a program offering taste-testing of treats and discussions on food and cooking. It’s taking place from 1-3:30 p.m.

Super Saturday at the Brandon Community Library features video game-related activities for children ages four on-up and their caregivers. The hours are 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Schmeckfest is a celebration of the Germans-from-Russia heritage in Freeman, South Dakota. It’s taking place on the campus of Freeman Academy and includes demonstrations, ethnic foods for sale, a meal and a performance of the musical State Fair. All proceeds benefit the Freeman Academy.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting a HELLO Spring event that includes re-purposed home decor, painted furniture, antiques, architectural, industrial, rustic and many one-of-a kind treasures. There will also be a variety of colorful galvanized spring cutouts for your outdoor displays. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

The Skyforce basketball team plays the Memphis Hustle at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.