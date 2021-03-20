Saturday Boredom Busters: March 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’re invited to an open house to celebrate the launch the book Colt the Courageous, the story of how dyslexia has impacted a 9-year-old Sioux Falls boy. The free open house goes from 2-4 p.m. at Matt Jensen Marketing in downtown Sioux Falls and includes a live book reading, a photo booth with Colt plus snacks and prizes. You can RSVP by going to the Colt the Courageous website.

Family Game Day at the Washington Pavilion includes fun twists on popular game shows plus appearances by children’s entertainer Phil Baker and live animals from the Great Plains ZooMobile. Family Game Day goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites. Kids are invited to embark on an imaginative adventure involving The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day and Where’s Spot? in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The Concrete Challenge On Syrup features motorcycles, ATV’s and go-karts racing on a concrete surface sprayed with Coke syrup to improve traction. Registration at the Sioux Falls Arena is from 10 a.m. to noon, hot laps from 12-2 p.m., heat races from 3-6 p.m. and the main event at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for children.

The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show features more than 180 exhibitors selling handmade products and food in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7, kids 12 and under are free.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

American Legion Post 42 in Arlington, SD is hosting an Easter Ham Raffle at 7 p.m. until the hams and beef bucks are gone. The event will also include Bingo games.