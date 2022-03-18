SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls turns a festive shade of green today. Activities get underway at 11 a.m. with the traditional painting of the shamrock in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts at 219 S. Phillips. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade gets underway at 2 p.m. starting at 13th and Phillips, by our KELOLAND studios, and goes north, to 5th Street. The Vanguard Squadron ethanol-powered airplane stunt team performs at the start of the parade, weather permitting. The falls at Falls Park as well as the Arc of Dreams will be lit green. The Lucky 7s one-mile, five-mile and 5K runs start at 1 p.m. at Remedy Brewing Company at the 8th & Railroad Center.

The Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show features handcrafted and handmade items by artists and crafters from across the Midwest. The show is taking place in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission in $7, free for ages 12 and under.

Get your fill of java at the Dakota Coffee Festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Attendees can sample coffees and teas from participating cafés and roasters from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $17. The first 500 tickets purchased include a free coffee mug.

Golfing season is underway in Sioux Falls. All 27 holes are open at Elmwood Golf Course, cart path only. The clubhouse opens at 10 a.m. The driving range opens at 10:30 a.m. Tee times go from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Curt Carter Memorial Gun Show at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, SD. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale or swapping at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.