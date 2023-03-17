SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls will turn a festive shade of green today. The St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza get underway at 11 a.m. with the traditional painting of the Shamrock in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts on Phillips Avenue. The parade gets underway at 2 p.m. Starting at 13th & Phillips, in front of our KELOLAND studios, and ending at 5th and Phillips. Phillips Avenue will be closed between 10th & 11th Streets starting at 10:45 a.m.

Plenty of runners will precede the parade floats. The Lucky 7’s 5-mile run starts at 9 a.m. at Fawick Park. The 5K starts at 11:30 a.m. also at Fawick Park. The one-mile run starts at 1:50 p.m. in front of the Federal Courthouse on Phillips Avenue.

The El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a Fife & Drum St. Paddy’s Day Bash. Doors open at 11 a.m. with free admission. Food and green beer will be served all day. Live music gets underway at 5 p.m.

Irish-inspired music will be part of the performances at the International Celebration Concert, presented by Harmony South Dakota. It’s taking place at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Joseph School Gymnasium in Sioux Falls.

If you’re in the Black Hills, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the historic gambling town of Deadwood. Activities start with an Eggs & Kegs breakfast and brunch starting at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, above Saloon #10. The parade down Main Street begins at noon. A pub crawl begins at 2:30 p.m. A party at the Franklin Hotel starts at 7:30 p.m.

Artists and crafters from across the Midwest are selling their works at the Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Spring Show. It’s taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7, free for children 12 & under.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Curt Carter Memorial Gun Show at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The tubing hill is open from 1-4:30 p.m.

Terry Peak Ski Area in the northern Black Hills, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.