Saturday Boredom Busters: March 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Check out the latest in boating, camping and vacationing during the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. The Sportsmen’s Show features hundreds of vendors plus kids’ fishing in a live trout pond and free fishing seminars. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2.50 for kids, free for ages 5 and under.

More than 60 vendors are selling handmade crafts, artwork, food and other products at the Spring Market in Watertown, SD. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watertown Event Center. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites is the newest interactive exhibit at the Washington Pavilion. Kids are invited to embark on an imaginative adventure involving The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day and Where’s Spot? The fun is taking place in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

It’s still ski season in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents The Odd Couple, Female Version. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.