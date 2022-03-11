SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Boat, Camping & Vacation Show is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. You’ll find the best in resorts, lodges and camps from the Midwest and Canada plus the newest fishing boats, pontoons, tackle and electronics. There are also hunting and fishing seminars taking place through the weekend. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, children are $2.50 and free for kids 5 and under.

Sanaa’s Gourmet in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser for the World Central Kitchen with 100 percent of sales going to provide meals for the people of Ukraine. Serving time is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Spring Market in Watertown features crafters, artists and boutiques selling items at the Watertown Event Center. Kids can also get their pictures taken with the Easter bunny. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Premier Playhouse presents The 39 Steps at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Romancing the Stone (PG), Flee (PG-13), Parallel Mothers (R) and Paths of Glory (NR).

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Sioux City Musketeers. The puck drops at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 6:05 p.m.