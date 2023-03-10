SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show features hundreds of exhibits showcasing the latest outdoor products and services. It’s taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena this weekend and also includes fishing and hunting seminars plus kids fishing workshops. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2.50 for children and free for ages 5 and under.

The South Dakota Percussion Showcase features school percussion ensembles, drum lines and color guards from South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa performing at Brandon Valley High School. The performances take place from 3-8 p.m. Admission is $12, $6 for children.

Snow & Go is an open house for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The first session is 10 a.m. to noon. The second session is 1-3 p.m. Equipment will be provided.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The tubing hill is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

The warming houses are closed for the rest of the winter winter at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. People can still skate as long as the ice remains at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m.

A Spring Vendor Fair at Arise Church in Sioux Falls is a fundraiser for the South Dakota Miss Amazing program, which provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build self-esteem. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Brandon Farmers Market features vendors selling everything from toys, artwork, baked goods, produce and jewelry. It’s located at 800 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.