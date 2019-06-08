Saturday Boredom Busters: June 8th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- Enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes from around the world during the Festival of Cultures in Sioux Falls. The 23rd annual festival goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Falls Park. Admission is free.

While you're at the park, check out the fresh produce and other items vendors are selling at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market features produce, baked and canned goods, fresh-cut flowers and handmade crafts for sale at The Gypsy Trading Company on Splitrock Boulevard in Brandon. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon is hosting a Spring Open House. Enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks and kids games from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Harrisburg Days features a community parade starting at 11 a.m., a car show and carnival both starting at noon, a kids pedal pull at 1:30 p.m. and a free concert by The Johnny Holm Band starting at 8:30 p.m.



You don't have to wait until the Fourth of July to enjoy a fireworks show. The Fireworkz Store is hosting a Fireworks Extravaganza at the Tea Soccer Fields. Admission is free. The Fireworkz Store will match all donations up to $500 to support Emily's Hope. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket and arrive by 8:30 p.m. to enjoy the fireworks display, which begins at sundown.

The Empire Mall is hosting a Carnival in the West Empire Lot. Enjoy carnival rides, games and food booths from 1-11 p.m.

Step back in time to the reign of England's Queen Elizabeth I during the Siouxland Renaissance Festival at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday's hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rally at the Valley features a day of motorcycle drag racing and live music at Thunder Valley Dragways near Parker, SD. Admission is $10.

The Sioux Center, IA American Legion is hosting the Tunnel to Towers Nine-Eleven Mobile Exhibit. It will be on display in Sioux Center's Centre Mall parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit features items from Nine-Eleven and you can hear emergency dispatcher's calles from that day. Admission is free.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.

The Alvord Days Flea Market features vendors selling items at The Church Vintage & Antique Store in Alvord, IA. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alvord Days also include baseball and volleyball tournaments, kids games and food trucks.

Frontier history comes alive with chores, demonstrations and exhibits during the Luce Cabin PIoneer Day at Lake Herman State Park in Madison, SD. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A park license is required.

Celebrate World Ocean Day at the Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls. Learn how to protect and restore our oceans plus enjoy arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free with a paid admission. The Butterfly House is located at Sertoma Park.

Anglers of all ages are invited for a morning of free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls. You can drop your line from 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. No registration is required.

The White Wall Sessions presents the group, Artificial Stars in concert at the Last Stop CD Shop studio on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5. Be sure to watch another installment of The White Wall Sessions on KELOLAND TV beginning at 10:30 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

