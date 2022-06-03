SIOUX FALLS SD (KELO) — The Fourth of July is still one month away, but the skies over Tea, SD will light up with fireworks tonight, for a good cause. The Fireworkz Store is putting on a Fireworkz Show to benefit Emily’s Hope. The pyrotechnic musical show begins at dusk at the Tea Athletic Complex field.

The Siouxland Renaissance Festival includes jousting, juggling, music,dancing and food vendors this weekend at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for children and seniors. The festival is free for ages 3 and under.

The Clover Fold is the featured performer at Levitt at the Falls. The lawn at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

We have a couple of fundraising walks to tell you about. The JDRF One Walk supports people impacted by Type-1 diabetes. The walk starts at 9 a.m. at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Great Strides is a benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The walk takes place at 9 a.m. at Riverdale Park.

The Safety Village of South Dakota is hosting a Family Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to noon at Thunder Road in Sioux Falls. The fair will provide parents and children with information and skills they need to keep everyone in the family safe for the summer. Admission is free.

The Noon Sertoma Club in Sioux Falls is hosting a Car Shine & Show. You can check out all types of cars and motorcycles on display at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy live music by Yuya Mix. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Cleburne Railroaders. First pitch at Sioux Falls stadium is 6:05 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Thunder soccer team takes on Med City at O’Gorman High School’s McEneaney Field. Game time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children.