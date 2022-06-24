SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Juneteenth is a day for family, freedom, and fun in Sioux Falls. The Juneteenth Festival is taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenny Anderson Park. Activities include live jazz music, fashion shows, food trucks and plenty of kids’ activities. Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day, celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

Zippity Zoo Day is a celebration of summer at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Activities include inflatables, yard games, face-painting, watermelon breaks for the animals plus train and carousel rides. While you’re at the zoo check out the new Americas exhibit. Plus, the zoo’s Komodo dragon, Natasha, is out for the season. Guests might even get a glimpse of the zoo’s new bobcat, Bobby. Zippity Zoo Day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is hosting a Fishing Open House from 1-3 p.m. There’s no registration required and they’ll provide the gear and bait.

Automania is a showcase of muscle cars, hot rods, sports cars, classics and motorcycles along Broadway Avenue in Valley Springs. You can check out the vehicles from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

The 605 Summer Classic features beer-tasting, live music, food trucks and trivia at 8th and Railroad in Sioux Falls. The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. The first 100 people receive a free 605 Summer Classic sticker.

Quarry Days in Dell Rapids include a downtown parade starting at 10 a.m. A Backyard BBQ Contest is taking place outside the Pinz bowley alley.

BronzeAge Art Casting, across the street from Falls Park, is hosting a Falls Art Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Market-goers can check out a variety of local pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and fiber arts. Visitors can also learn iron casting basics and how bronze sculptures are made. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Cool off during this warm weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

Denham is the featured performer at tonight’s free Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

It’s Police, Firefighters & First Responders Night at the Canaries baseball game against the Kansas City Monarchs. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 6:05 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Storm indoor football team takes on the Massachusetts Pirates at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for students.