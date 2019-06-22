Saturday Boredom Busters: June 22nd

It’s another weekend of free music in downtown Sioux Falls.

Levitt at the Falls presents the group Rhythm Collective. The concert begins 7 p.m. in the Levitt Shell at the entrance to Falls Park West.

Funds from the first-ever Walk to End Epilepsy in Sioux Falls will go toward organizing a South Dakota chapter of the Epilepsy Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at The GreatLIFE Performance & Fitness Center on Southeastern Avenue. The walk begins at 9 a.m.

Celebrate National Pollinator Awareness week at the Butterfly House & Aquarium. Learn about pollinators and take part in crafts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is a paid admission. The Butterfly House & Aquarium is located in Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls.

The Washington Pavilion is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Retro Day, with 1999 pricing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission will be $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia at American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Falls Art Market is an outdoor marketplace featuring locally-created pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, sculptures and textiles for sale. The Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BronzeAge Art Casting located at 1110 North Weber Avenue.

Down the street from the art market, vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market features fresh produce, baked and canned goods, fresh-cut flowers and handmade crafts for sale The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited for a morning of free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls. You can drop your line from 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. No registration is required.

The Sioux Valley Genealogical Society is teaching a free class called Writing Your Family Story. The class runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Meeting Room A at the Main Library in downtown Sioux Falls.

Our Savior Lutheran Church is hosting a Secure Document Shred Event. You can safely dispose of your sensitive paperwork from 10 a.m. to noon. Your donations will go to church mission projects. Our Savior Lutheran is located at 2200 S. Western Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Saturday night’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Field of Dreams. The movie begins at dusk. Popcorn, candy, soda and water are available for purchase.

The 605 Summer Classic Beer & Music Festival is celebrating its 10th year of bringing live music to downtown Sioux Falls. The beer tasting goes from 3-6 p.m. at Cherapa Place. The music goes from 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Find more activities on our KELOLAND.com Events Calendar