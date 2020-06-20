Saturday Boredom Busters: June 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — More than 50 newly-built homes are on display this weekend during the Spring Parade of Homes hosted by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea and Worthing, SD. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The prices of the homes range from $160,000 to more than $1 million. All homes are free to tour.

The Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls is open to the public with limited occupancy. The recreation pool opened this week and the 50-meter pool opened last week. Swimmers need to practice social distancing and call ahead at 367-7665 to schedule reservations. Today’s hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Young artists from the Mitchell area are displaying their works in the lobby of the World’s Only Corn Palace. The students created the paintings and drawings while they were home during the pandemic as part of the Art in the Yard program. The theme is Together/Apart. The exhibit runs through Wednesday evening, when an awards ceremony takes place. All proceeds will benefit the Friends Foundation and the Mitchell Public Library.