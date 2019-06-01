Saturday Boredom Busters: June 1st

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- You're invited to take part in a full day of activities to help celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Washington Pavilion. The celebration includes children's arts, crafts, games and inflatables from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free admission to the museums from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome; Radley Rex mascot appearances at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.; self-guided building tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; plus live entertainment starting at 11 a.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited for a morning of free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls. You can drop your line from 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. No registration is required.

PurpleStride Sioux Falls is a fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. at Cherry Rock Park. The 5K run/walk begins at 9 a.m.

The Brandon Farmers Market features vendors selling produce, baked and canned goods, fresh-cut flowers and handmade crafts at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Gypsy Trading Company is located at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard in Brandon.

Vendors are selling homegrown and homemade products at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting a Kids Bike Rodeo & Races. Activities take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Evangelical Free Church. Registration is free. Guardians must be present and helmets are required.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.

The Empire Mall is hosting a Carnival in the West Empire Lot. Enjoy carnival rides, games and food booths from 1-11 p.m. The carnival is open daily through June 8th.

Skydivers will drop in on today's Fleet Farm Grand Opening Celebration. The skydivers from the Lucas Air Show will jump from an airplane and land at Fleet Farm at 11 a.m., weather permitting. Customers can also meet the pilot and skydivers in the store after the show.

Celebrate the Jones421 Grand Opening in downtown Sioux Falls. Enjoy food, beverages, shopping and prizes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music in the courtyard goes from 1-4 p.m. The location is 421 N. Phillips Avenue.

Kicks for a Cause is a kickball tournament to raise money for local charities. Ten teams are competing at Earl McCart Fields in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local non-profits taking part include The Banquet, Teens Against Sex Trafficking, St. Francis House, Glory House and EmBe.

It's the first weekend of the summer season for the Downtown Trolley. You can hop-on from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $2, kids 12 and under ride for free.

PorkPalooza at the 8th and Railroad Center in Sioux Falls features local rib vendors plus live music throughout the day. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The music starts at noon. Porkpalooza is a benefit for Feeding South Dakota.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Winnipeg Goldeyes at SIoux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the San Diego Strike Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

