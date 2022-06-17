SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’re invited the celebrate the local LGBTQ and Two-Spirit community at the Pride Festival & Parade in downtown Sioux Falls. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 8th & Dakota and proceeds to the 8th & Railroad Center where the festival begins at 11 a.m. Activities include live music, food, drag performances and drag storytimes. Admission is free.

Stomp the Stigma is a 5-K and 1-mile run to raise awareness about mental health. The event is hosted by Family Service, Inc. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls, The run starts at 8 a.m.

Siouxland Libraries’ Reading Invasion is making a stop at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. Everyone is invited to bring a book and enjoy an morning of reading and relaxing from 9 a.m. to noon. People can also visit the Bookmobile during the invasion.

South Dakota communities are hosting several summer festivals this weekend. Jesse James Days are taking place in Garretson. Teapot Days are being held in Tea and Hartford is home to Jamboree Days.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Cool off during this warm weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

BronzeAge Art Casting in Sioux Falls is hosting the Sun Pour 2022 starting at 4 p.m. The event features fiery outdoor iron pours starting at 8 p.m. Visitors can alsodesign a mold for an iron tile. Admission is free.

Brody Ray is the featured performer at the free Levitt at the Falls outdoor concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Thunder soccer team takes on La Crosse Aris FC at O’Gorman High School’s McEneaney Field. Game time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for students.