Saturday Boredom Busters: June 15th, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls presents the Latin Grammy Award-winning all female mariachi group Flor De Toloache. The free performance is at 7 p.m. at the Levitt band shell located at the entrance to Falls Park West.

Jones421 on North Phillips Avenue is hosting a Pre-Levitt Concert Party featuring singer-songwriter Jeffrey Messerole on the patio. You can enjoy live music, food and beverages plus shopping from 3-6 p.m.

Celebrate the LGBTQA+ community during a pair of events taking place in Sioux Falls. The first-ever Pride Parade takes place along Philips Avenue starting at 10 a.m. That’s following by the Pride in the Park Festival at Terrace Park from noon to 4 p.m.

Royalwood Dairy near Brandon, SD is hosting Breakfast on the Farm from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event includes pancakes, kids entertainer Phil Baker, tours of the dairy and crafts.

The South Dakota Peach Festival is a weekend celebration of peaches and other foods, baking, games and live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is free. South Dakota country music artist Hailey Steele will perform at 5 p.m.

Zippity Zoo Day is a summer children’s carnival at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Activities such as inflatable jumpers, face-painting, carnival games zookeeper talks and musical entertainment take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission.

While you’re at the zoo, enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

Strawbale Winery in Renner is hosting the Great Plains Ice Cream & Cheese Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival not only includes tasty treats, but also live music and kids play areas. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children.

Legends for Kids free sports clinics in Sioux Falls include a basketball clinic at the Sanford Pentagon from 9-11 a.m. A free lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. That’s followed by a wrestling clinic at the Pentagon from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. A gymnastics clinic will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Power & Grace Gymnastics.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie in Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Hotel Transylvania 2. The movie begins at dusk. Popcorn, candy, soda and water are available for purchase.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents Shakespeare’s MacBeth on the campus of Augustana University, near the Ole statue. The performances are at 2 and 7 p.m.

Czech Days in Tabor, S.D. include a kiddie parade at 10:30 a.m., a polka Mass at 4 p.m., a performance by the Nebraska Area Jazz Ensemble at 5 p.m. and the crowning of the Czech Days queen at 8 p.m.

Jesse James Days in Garretson, S.D. include a parade at 11 a.m., games, inflatables, horse wagon and fire truck rides at 12:30 p.m. at the Jaycee Softball Complex, a free showing of Mary Poppins Returns in Splitrock Park begins at dusk.

Head to Marion, S.D. for a weekend Summer Celebration that includes a 5K run, a parade, car show and bingo.

Bike For The Banquet is a bicycle ride to benefit The Banquet feeding ministry. Riders can take part in a short or long course starting at 9 a.m. at the Sertoma Park picnic shelter. You’re asked to make a $10 donation. All riders should wear helmets.

The Brandon Farmers Market features vendors selling produce, baked and canned goods, fresh-cut flowers and handmade crafts at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Gypsy Trading Company is located at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard in Brandon.

Vendors are selling homegrown and homemade products at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

Anglers of all ages are invited for a morning of free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls. You can drop your line from 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. No registration is required.

The non-profit Northern Plains Boxer Rescue is hosting the Bikers & Boxers Poker Run. Registration is at J & L Harley Davison from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per hand. All proceeds will go to the rescue, rehab and re-home for boxers in-need.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Bismarck Bucks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

