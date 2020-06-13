Saturday Boredom Busters: June 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — More than fifty newly-built homes are on display this weekend and next weekend during the Spring Parade of Homes hosted by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea and Worthing, SD. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The prices of the homes range from $160-thousand to more than $1-million. All homes are free to tour.

The Toy Lending Library of South Dakota is hosting a free-will donation Garage Sale in Sioux Falls. There will be plenty of toys and books for sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3114 S. Summit Avenue. All proceeds will go to the Toy Lending Library which loans free toys and books to children in the community.