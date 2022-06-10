SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Celebrate Sioux Falls’ diverse ethnic traditions during the Festival of Cultures at Falls Park. Visitors can sample all kinds of food from around the world and enjoy live music plus interactive workshops from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Flutterfest at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes butterfly storytime and face-painting, a seed-starter craft station, plus learn all about the monarch butterfly and the Dakota skipper conservation project. Flutterfest goes from 1-4 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission. The first 100 kids through the gates receive a free Flutterfest button.

There are several summer festivals taking place this weekend across KELOLAND. Cootie Days are being held at the City Park in Dell Rapids. Activities include carnival rides, games and food vendors. Harrisburg Days include a parade, carnival rides, plus live music. Fun Days in Emery include sand volleyball, 3-on-3 basketball, inflatables, a picnic and live music. Luce Pioneer Day goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Herman State Park near Madison, SD. Learn about rope and candle-making butter churning and Dutch oven cooking. A park entrance license is required. Family Fun Days in Ellsworth, MN include a parade starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon is hosting a Spring Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Sample a variety of wines and listen to live music from noon to 5 p.m. There will also be a petting zoo and bounce-house for kids.

Cool off during this warm weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

The Davis Flea Market features vendors selling items throughout town from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served at the American Legion Hall. The flea market takes place every second Saturday of the month through October.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Spring Junk Fest at the Nest features artisans selling antiques, refurbished furniture, artwork and handcrafted jewelry at Robyn’s Nest in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

D’DAT is the featured performer at the free Levitt at the Falls outdoor concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Bismarck Bucks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Thunder soccer team takes on Duluth at O’Gorman High School’s McEneaney Field. Game time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, $10 for students.