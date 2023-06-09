SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Celebrate the diversity of Sioux Falls during the Festival of Cultures. Activities get underway at 10 a.m. in the parking lot south of Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The free festival includes ethnic music, dancing and artwork plus workshops and food trucks. There will be a Parade of Flags at 7 p.m. followed by a concert in the Levitt shell.

The Sioux Falls Pride Parade starts at 10 a.m. at 8th Street and Main Avenue and finishes at the 8th & Railroad Center. That’s where the Pride Festival takes place that includes family-friendly drag performances plus a kids corner with inflatables and games.

Learn the basics of fishing during Super Summer Saturday Fishing at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The sessions are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. All equipment will be provided. All kids should be accompanied by an adult.

Step Forward Sioux Falls is an event at the downtown Raven Amphitheater that raises awareness and support for the Helpline Center’s suicide prevention services and survivor support programs. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and include a remembrance ceremony and a 1.5 mile walk. All proceeds stay local.

The South Dakota Parent Connection is hosting an Autism Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at the Morrison Commons on the campus of Augustana University. Activities include door prizes, scholarship drawings, a raffle and live music.

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is hosting Flutterfest, where visitors can learn about the zoo’s conservation program for the Dakota skipper butterfly and how you can help save pollinators in the wild. Flutterfest goes from 1-4 p.m. and includes games, a pollinator garden and butterfly Lego builds. The cost is a zoo admission.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue is hosting a Meet & Greet at Sunny’s Pizzeria in Sioux Falls. Enjoy eating pizza and the company of pooches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summer festivals in KELOLAND include Cootie Days in Dell Rapids and Family Fun Days in Luverne, MN.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting their Summer Kick-Off Event that includes one-of-a kind treasures for your indoor and outdoor decorating. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Spring Junk Fest at the Nest features artisans selling antiques, refurbished furniture, artwork and handcrafted jewelry at Robyn’s Nest in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are also selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Frisco Fighters at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car and late-model street stock racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under.