SIOUX FALLS SD, (KELO) — Innoskate is a skateboarding festival taking place at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. Activities get underway at 11 a.m. with the opening of the art alley and vendor village, plus advanced and beginner skate parks. A panel discussion on diversity and inclusion in skateboarding will take place at 1:30 p.m. A best trick competition takes place at 4:30 p.m. A Visual Sound in Concert video shows at 6 p.m. followed by a musical performance by Meet Me @ The Altar.

Voices Against Cancer is a Comic Con-style event featuring famous actors and voice-over artists from movies like Star Wars and the Marvel Universe. It’s taking place at the Washington Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit pediatric cancer research.

The Brookings Summer Arts Festival features more than 200 artists from across the nation displaying and selling their works in Pioneer Park. The festival also features dozens of food vendors plus a children’s play area and live music in the band shell. Admission is free. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Larchwood Family Days is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Larchwood, IA. Activities include a Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast beginning at 8 a.m., a parade at 10:30 a.m., a car show from 1-3 p.m. and a street dance starting at 8 p.m.

Goodwin Lodge & Music Hall in Goodwin, SD is hosting a Barn Dance featuring Gypsy Soul. The doors open at 7 p.m. The music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12. You’ll get two tickets for the price of one if you tell them you saw this on KELOLAND’s Boredom Busters!

Neutrino Day at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, SD includes wild science demonstrations, live chats with scientists underground, a solar telescope, nitrogen ice cream plus hands-on science at art activities. The Dianna Cowern, the Physics Girl, is the keynote speaker. Admission is free.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and Sioux Falls Parks & Rec are hosting free fishing at Family Park from 9-11 a.m. All gear will be provided.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Junkin Market features antiques, rustic, re-purposed and handmade crafts for sale at the Codington County Extension Building in Watertown, SD. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Siouxland Libraries’ Reading Invasion is making a stop at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum in Sioux Falls. Everyone is invited to bring a book and enjoy a morning of reading and relaxing from 10 a.m. to noon. People can also visit the Bookmobile during the invasion.

Cool off during this warm weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

Country Apple Orchard, south of Sioux Falls, is hosting a BBQ & Bulls rodeo. Gates open at 4 p.m. The bull riding starts at 6 p.m. followed by a concert with Jesse Becker and the Neon Revival. Tickets go from $10 to $20.

The Sioux Falls Surge swim team is hosting the Sanford Invitational 50-meter meet at the Midco Aquatic Center. Teams from South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa are competing. The 13 & over prelims start at 8:30 a.m. The 12 & unders start at 1:15 p.m. The 13 & over finals are at 5:15 p.m. The swim meet runs through Sunday.

It’s Military Appreciation Night at the Canaries baseball game against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 7:05 p.m.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Green Bay Blizzard. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Sioux Falls Thunder soccer team takes on the Minnesota Twin Stars at O’Gorman High School’s McEneaney Field. Game time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for children.