BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 200 artists from across the nation are displaying and selling their works during the Brookings Summer Arts Festival. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be live performances in the bandshell as well as side-stages, plus a children’s area and dozens of food stands. Shuttle buses will run continually from the South Dakota Agricultural Museum to Pioneer Park throughout the festival. There’s also public parking on side streets and public lots downtown.

Levitt at the Falls is partnering with SDSU’s Wokini Initiative to host the All My Relatives Festival. Activities start with a concert at 10:30 a.m. with the festival to follow at 11 a.m. that includes games, vendors an art show and a fashion show at 2 p.m. The festival ends with a free evening concert by Indigenous.

The Sanford Underground Research Facility is hosting Neutrino Day, filled with hands-on science activities and demonstrations in Lead, SD. You’re invited to start your day at the

Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center for free tours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Busses will shuttle people to other locations across Lead where Neutrino Day activities are taking place.

Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls is hosting a Dog Dock Diving Competition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to dogs jumping into the water, there will be gift basket raffles for people plus a tennis ball raffle for lucky dogs.

Learn the basics of canoeing and kayaking during Super Summer Saturday at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The session are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided. All children need to be accompanied by adult.

Enjoy a morning of Free Fishing from 9 -11 a.m. at Family Park in Sioux Falls. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided.

Master illusionist Sean Watson with partner Chanelle Munroe perform at the Prairie Village Opera House, 2 miles west of Madison, SD. Show time is 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, reserved seats are $30.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

The Main Street Humboldt Bar is hosting a Car & Bike Show. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the car show taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Chicago Dogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

The Thunder soccer team takes on La Crosse Aris FC at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls. The match starts at 7 p.m.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features sprint car, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.