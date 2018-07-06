Saturday Boredom Busters: July 7th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Empire Mall unveils its new Sanford Children's Play Area Saturday. The celebration goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Express. The official ribbon-cutting takes place at noon and includes a commemorative balloon drop.

Zippity Zoo Day is a summer children's carnival at the Great Plains Zoo. Activities go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission.

While you're at the zoo, you'll want to check out the new Fortress of the Bears exhibit featuring four brown bear cubs. The exhibit also has interactive displays including a kids' field research station.

Also, enjoy storytime and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.



The Bare Bodkins Theatre Company presents Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at Falls Park. The free performance is at 7 p.m. at the Queen Bee Mill.

Fireworks shows rained-out on the Fourth of July have been rescheduled for Saturday. They include Garretson, Lennox, West Lake Okoboji, Iowa and Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Historic Prairie Village west of Madison, South Dakota is hosting Railroad Days. There will be rides all day on the self-propelled rail car Doodlebug, plus train rides, motorcars and the carousel. The roundhouse will be open for touring steam locomotives. Admission is $6 for adults, and $2 for children. Kids five and under are free.



Salute the service of the World War II veterans who served aboard the USS South Dakota during a Reunion Ceremony at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with music by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. Admission is free. The Battleship Memorial is located at 12th & Kiwanis.



Saturday's free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Enchanted. The movie begins at dusk.



The Sioux Valley Cycle Club north of Sioux Falls is hosting Short-Track Motorcycle Racing from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Concessions, picnic area and playground are also available. Admission is $5, free for kids under five.



White Wall Sessions presents Thompson Springs in concert at the Last Stop CD Shop studio on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5. You can also watch a previous broadcast of White Wall Sessions tonight on KELOLAND TV at 10:30 p.m.

Archery is the featured sport at Super Saturday at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. This free event starts at 10 a.m. All the equipment is provided.



The fishing's free at Family Park in Sioux Falls. All ages are welcome starting at 9 a.m. Everything is furnished, including poles, bait and tackle.

Newton Hills State Park near Canton is hosting a Family Fun Amazing Race from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Runners will take part in a two plus mile race and complete obstacles along the way. Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top finishers. All ages are welcome. A park entrance license is required.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Gary-Southshore Railcats at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

