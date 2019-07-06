Saturday Boredom Busters: July 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Bare Bodkins Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Queen Bee Mill in Falls Park. You can pick up free tickets starting at 6 p.m. Seating is limited so you may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Levitt at the Falls presents The People Brothers Band. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls.

Railroad Days include train rides, roundhouse tours, South Dakota railroad history and carousel rides at Historic Prairie Village west of Madison, SD. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for kids free for ages 5 and under.

Fireworks will be part of the celebration of the American Legion’s 100th anniversary in Garretson, SD. Post 23 is hosting the free fireworks show which gets underway at 9:30 p.m. at the Garretson Football Complex.

Flandreau’s 150th Anniversary Celebration includes a petting zoo and super heroes at 11 a.m. in the City Park, a car show at the Moody County Courthouse from 1-3 p.m. and a dance at the Japanese Gardens at 7 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited for a morning of free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls. You can drop your line from 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and bait will be provided.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market features fresh produce, baked and canned goods, fresh-cut flowers and handmade crafts for sale at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The White Wall Sessions presents Judd Hoos in concert at the Last Stop CD Shop studio on East 10th Street. The performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5. Be sure to watch an episode of The White Wall Sessions on KELOLAND TV at 10:30 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Jumanji. The movie begins at dusk. Refreshments will be sold during the movie.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Sioux City Explorers at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.