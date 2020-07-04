Saturday Boredom Busters: July 4th

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Head to Lennox to enjoy an Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration. Activities include a parade at 10:30 a.m. which we’ll be live-streaming on KELOLAND.com. The day also include arts in the park, a car show, a municipal band concert and fireworks at dusk.

The Sioux Falls Fireworks Show will be taking place at Elmwood Golf Course. The show will begin around 10:15 p.m. If you can’t get outside to watch the fireworks, we’ll be live-streaming the event on KELOLAND.com.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing followed by fireworks at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D. The races start at 7 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the St. Paul Saints at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.