SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction features more than 100 of the region’s finest classic and collector cars available for sale at action. Bidder registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The auction starts at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $10. Children 12 and under get in for free. Bidding will be live on-site as well as national and international bidding by phone and online.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival at Freeman’s Prairie Arboretum features helicopter rides throughout the day, a kid zone, live music, the history of chislic at 11 a.m., a bean bag tournament plus servings of chislic and other tasty treats. Admission is free. The day wraps up with an alley dance at Hootz Bar.

Beresford’s Old-Fashioned Weekend includes a golf tournament, a vendor show and kids tractor pull in the morning. A car show takes place in the afternoon followed by a burnout contest, cruise night and street dance in the evening.

Siouxland Libraries’ Reading Invasion is making taking place at the top of Tuthill Park in Sioux Falls. Everyone is invited to bring a book and enjoy a morning of reading and relaxing from 10 a.m. to noon. People can also visit the Bookmobile during the invasion.

The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Flea Market to support non-profits in Central America. The flea market goes from noon to 8 p.m. at 506 N. Kiwanis in Sioux Falls.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Cool off during this hot weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

People in Dell Rapids can sample drinks from local wineries and breweries during Wine & Wander from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults 21 and older. There will also be a kids zone available for a free-will donation. The first 100 people will receive a free souvenir cup.

Rock hounds will want to check out the Sioux Empire Gem & Mineral Society Show. It’s taking place at Bethany Reformed Church in Canton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2, free for children 12 and under.

Brulé is the featured performer at the free Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m. P Skunk is the opening act.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kansas City Monarchs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, $10 for students.