SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Super Summer Saturday at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls features courses on learning the basics of fishing. The sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided. All youth need to be accompanied by an adult for the classes.

There’s also free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls from 9-11 a.m. The event is hosted by Game, Fish & Parks and Sioux Falls Parks & Rec. All gear will be provided.

The Yawpers are the headline act for Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn in downtown Sioux Falls opens at 6:30 p.m. The free music starts at 7 p.m. Cardboard Saints are the opening act.

Tornado Days in Centerville, SD include a kids’ track meet, a co-ed slow pitch softball tournament, a youth 3-on-3 basketball tournament, inflatables at Peder Larsen Park, a downtown car show & shine followed by a poker run in the evening, plus a bean bag tournament and music.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Cool off during this warm weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

Fireworks will be lighting up the night sky in western South Dakota. A fireworks show will follow the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche. There will also be fireworks following the Rapid City Legion baseball game at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, $10 for students.