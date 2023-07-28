SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — All eyes will be to the skies during the Sioux Falls Air Show. The gates open at the South Dakota Air National Guard at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free. The aerial performances take place from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will take to the sky at 2:30 p.m. If you miss the air show today, they’ll do it all over again on Sunday.

The Gary Sinise Foundation National Tour presents the play, Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret, at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 7 p.m. It’s free for veterans, first-responders and their families. Tickets are $25 for everyone else.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival at the Prairie Arboretum in Freeman includes live music throughout the day, plus a bean bag tournament, kid zone, Bingo, a mutton run and programs at the Heritage Hall Museum. The Chislic Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Activities at the Montrose Music Festival include a coloring a cardboard life-sized ice cream truck at the Kids Tent in the city part at 10 a.m., a children’s book reading at 11 a.m., Songwriters in the Round at MyPlace Cafe starting at 11 a.m., artists and vendor booths open at noon, monster bubble blowing at Camp Rhythm of the River at 2 p.m., a kazoo and costume parade at 5:15 p.m. followed by bluegrass music featuring Songs From The Road Band with opening act Jess Klein at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The music festival runs through Sunday.

Ian Flanigan is the headline performer at the Levitt at the Falls free concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The music starts at 7 p.m. with the opening act, Janice Gilbert. Food trucks are set up by the Levitt lawn at 6 p.m.

Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Free Rummage Sale. You can pick out clothing, household items, furniture, books and games, all for free from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show features 18 vendors displaying their collections at Bethany Reformed Church in Canton, SD. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2, free for children 12 and under.

The Tuthill Park Trail Festival in Sioux Falls features a weekend of running & bike races on the park’s single-track trails. Activities start at 8 a.m. with 3 and 6 mile races, followed by the kids’ race at 10 a.m.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from house wares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

The Rock County Fair in Luverne, MN wraps up today with carnival rides from noon to 10 p.m., enduro racing at 7 p.m., plus 4-H events throughout the day.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lake Country DockHounds at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features sprint cars, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.