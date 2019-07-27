Saturday Boredom Busters: July 27th

Strawbale Winery in Renner is hosting The Folk Off and Rib Challenge. Up to a dozen musical acts will compete for awards and a chance to perform at next weekend’s Sioux River Folk Festival. The Folk Off headliner is the Red Willow Band performing at 7 p.m. Up to six local food vendors are in the Rib Challenge which begins at 11 a.m. Admission is $20, free for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit CMN and the Friends of Traditional Music.

FamilyFest at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is also a fundraiser for CMN. Activities include train rides, a petting zoo, a beach splash zone, rock wall climbing and an obstacle course. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children, free for ages 3 and under.

Levitt at the Falls presents Brulé in concert at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls. The free concert begins at 7 p.m.

Nyberg’s Ace in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting Hot Classics Night from 5-10 p.m. Classic cars and trucks will be on display along First Avenue between 11th & 14th Streets. There will also be live music in the Nyberg’s parking lot plus food trucks. Admission is free.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts and the Augustana University Theatre Department present Legally Blonde The Musical. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m. in the Edith Mortenson Center on the Augie campus.

The non-profit Dress for Success Sioux Falls is hosting a Closet Sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Coats and suits are $10, dresses, purses, pants, jackets and shoes are $5, jewelry and accessories are $2. Purchase items this morning and you can take part in a Bag Sale from 1-6 p.m. Everything you can fit in a bag is $20. Dress for Success is located at 620 W 18th Street.

Liberty Tax Service in Sioux Falls is hosting a Christmas in July Roadside Party. There will be food, games prizes, an inflatable plus a jail & bail fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. All proceeds from the party go to the Jaycees Holiday Gifts for Kids program. Liberty Tax is located at 5216 W. 26th Street.

The Falls Art Market is an outdoor marketplace featuring locally-created pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, sculptures and textiles for sale. The Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BronzeAge Art Casting located at 1110 North Weber Avenue.

Down the street from the art market, vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman features competitors from around the state competing for bragging rights for the best Classic Sheep, New Age Nosh and People’s Choice awards. The festival has a new location this year: the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. Vendors will also be offering non-chislic meats, side dishes, dessert and regional craft beers along with live music and kids activities.

Dog Days of Summer at O’Toole’s Bar & Lounge in Tea, SD is a fundraiser for Almost Home Canine Rescue. Organizers will be collecting donations of dog food, treats and toys from noon to 5 p.m. There will also be rescue dogs on site that are available for adoption. A portion of registration fees for a volleyball tournament will be donated to the rescue.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Mary Poppins Returns. The movie begins at dusk. Refreshments will be sold during the film.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.